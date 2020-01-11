Iran jet admission 'important first step': UK PM

Iran's admission that it accidentally downed Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard, is an "important first step", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.

"We will do everything we can to support the families of the four British victims and ensure they get the answers and closure they deserve," he said in a statement issued by his Downing Street office.

