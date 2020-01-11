Ukraine president calls for plane crash perpetrators to be held accountable

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Iran's acknowledgment that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane was a step in the right direction but wanted those responsible to be held to account. "I insist on immediately completing the identification of the bodies and their return to Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter after speaking to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"The perpetrators must be held accountable." Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a "disastrous mistake", saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.

