Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Reactions to Iran's statement it downed Ukrainian plane

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 00:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 00:53 IST
FACTBOX-Reactions to Iran's statement it downed Ukrainian plane
"I insist on immediately completing the identification of the bodies and their return to Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter after speaking to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Image Credit: ANI

Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a "disastrous mistake", saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Iran had previously denied that it had downed the plane. Following are some reactions to Tehran's announcement:

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"I insist on immediately completing the identification of the bodies and their return to Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter after speaking to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. "The perpetrators must be held accountable."

In a televised address later, he said the findings by Ukrainian experts in Iran meant that the truth about the crash could not be concealed.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

"What Iran has admitted to is very serious. Shooting down a civilian aircraft is horrific. Iran must take full responsibility," Trudeau told a news conference. "Canada will not rest until we get the accountability, justice, and closure that the families deserve."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"Iran's admission that Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down by mistake by its own armed forces is an important first step," Johnson said in a statement.

"We now need a comprehensive, transparent and independent international investigation and the repatriation of those who died ...We can all see very clearly that further conflict will only lead to more loss and tragedy. It is vital that all leaders now pursue a diplomatic way forward."

SENIOR TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL

"Ultimately, Iran made an awful mistake," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "Iran's reckless actions have again had devastating consequences." ANTHONY BRICKHOUSE, AIR SAFETY EXPERT AT EMBRY-RIDDLE AERONAUTICAL UNIVERSITY

"There's nothing you can do to cover it up or hide it ... Evidence is evidence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

UPDATE 5-Boeing's ousted CEO departs with $62 mln, even without severance pay

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing drug addict brother in Delhi

A 19-year-old man was arrested for killing his elder brother who was a drug addict in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar, police said on Saturday. The accuseds father too was arrested for helping in disposing of the body of his elder son, they ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 19:30 GMT/14:30 ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX 730 p.m. GMT 230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complann...

UPDATE 2-U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes

The United States and China have agreed to restart semi-annual talks aimed at resolving economic disputes between the two countries, a process abandoned at the start of the Trump administration as a trade conflict between the countries esca...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Iran's statement it downed Ukrainian plane

Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a disastrous mistake, saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Iran had previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020