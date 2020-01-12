UK envoy to Tehran arrested for several hours for inciting anti-government protesters -Tasnim
A British envoy to Tehran was arrested for several hours in front of Amir Kabir University for inciting anti-government protesters, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency said on Saturday.
Iran has witnessed anti-government protests, as protesters in Tehran on Saturday chanted slogans against the nation's top authorities after the powerful Revolutionary Guards admitted shooting down a passenger plane, killing all 176 aboard.
