REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

(Refiled to add time in headline and paragraph 1.) Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAN-CRASH/

Protests and condemnation after Iran admits downing Ukrainian plane DUBAI - Iran’s admission that it shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 aboard, has provoked international outrage and triggered growing protests against Iranian authorities in Tehran and other cities including one in which Britain’s ambassador was detained.

TAIWAN-ELECTION/ China says won't change position on Taiwan after landslide election

TAIPEI - China will not change its position that Taiwan belongs to it and the world will only ever recognize that there is “one China”, Beijing said on Sunday after President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election and said she would not submit to China’s threats. U.S.

USA-WEATHER/ U.S. winter storms cause 10 deaths, flight cancelations, power outages

At least 10 people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states on Saturday as a massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Trump impeachment charges may go to Senate as early as next week WASHINGTON - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, setting the stage for his long-awaited trial.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-TALKS/

U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes The United States and China have agreed to restart semi-annual talks aimed at resolving economic disputes between the two countries, a process abandoned at the start of the Trump administration as a trade conflict between the countries escalated.

AMAZON-COM-INDIA-PROTESTS/ Amazon boss Bezos to face protests from traders during India trip

NEW DELHI - Thousands of small-scale traders in India are planning to organize protests against Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos, who will visit the country next week for a company event and potential meetings with government officials. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BRITS-NOMINATIONS/ Rapper Dave and singer Capaldi lead BRIT Award nominations

LONDON - Rapper Dave and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations for this year’s BRIT Awards with four nods each, in a new, slimmed-down list of prizes at Britain’s top pop music honors. CHINA-FILM/

Independent film festival in China shuts, says 'impossible' to pursue independence SHANGHAI - One of China’s longest-running and largest independent film festivals has suspended operations “indefinitely”, with the organizers saying it was now “impossible” to organize a festival with a “purely independent spirit”.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/

Titans strike quickly, stun Ravens; 49ers win in NFC The Tennessee Titans on Saturday shocked the high-powered Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFL playoff game in six seasons to advance to the conference championships.

GOLF-SONYOPEN/ Steele grabs march on field with birdies at final three holes

American Brendan Steele overcame a poor start, remained patient and then birdied the final three holes to break out of a logjam and into a three-shot lead after the third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Saturday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hundreds expected to protest in Hong Kong Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters are expected to hold anti-government rally in the city’s Edinburgh Place.

12 Jan USA-SAUDI/SHOOTING (PIX)

Saudi military trainees to be expelled from U.S. after Florida shooting - CNN More than a dozen Saudi servicemen who are training at U.S. military bases will be expelled from the United States in the aftermath of a Pentagon review prompted by the deadly Dec. 6 shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer at an American naval base in Florida, CNN reported.

12 Jan BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ZIMBABWE-CHINA/ (TV) Chinese foreign minister visits Zimbabwe on Africa tour

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold a press conference during a two-day trip to Zimbabwe, which is seeking greater investments from Beijing in a bid to revive its stricken economy. China is a major investor in Zimbabwe, which is also trying to improve ties with the West, which cut direct financial aid to Harare during the late Robert Mugabe's rule.

12 Jan DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

IRAN-CRASH/CANADA (PIX) (TV) Canada's Trudeau to attend Iran crash victim memorial in hard-hit Edmonton

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend on Sunday what is expected to be the country's largest memorial to the victims of a Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran that killed 57 Canadians, mainly of Iranian descent. The memorial is scheduled for a University of Alberta basketball arena in the western Canadian city of Edmonton, where more than a dozen of the victims lived. 12 Jan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

