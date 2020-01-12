Three dead after French kayak accident in Channel

Three people have died while kayaking off the northern French coast, authorities said Sunday. A fourth person aged 15 was rescued, suffering from hypothermia, and taken to hospital, they added.

The Amiens prefecture said the bodies of a man and a woman in their 50s were found on the beach at Crotoy after midnight while the body of another man was recovered later. It said eight kayakers, members of a local club at Saint-Valery-Sur-Somme, set out Saturday afternoon but they split up into two groups, with four returning to base and the others continuing, aiming for Cayeux-sur-Mer down the coast.

The alarm was raised at 17:45 pm (1645 GMT), with two helicopters and rescue boats involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.