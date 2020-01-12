REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Iranian protesters and newspapers piled pressure on the country's leadership and riot police stepped up their presence in Tehran on Sunday after Iran's military admitted that it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. TAIWAN-ELECTION-HONGKONG Hong Kong protesters fete landslide election win for Taiwan's Tsai

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Hong Kong's democracy protesters and politicians have hailed a sweeping election win by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen as a fillip for their movement that puts further pressure on China. U.S.

USA-WEATHER U.S. winter storms cause 10 deaths, flight cancelations, power outages (Reuters) - At least 10 people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states on Saturday as a massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan.

USA-ELECTION-IOWA Sanders leads, with Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa Democratic poll WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead among Democratic presidential candidates in the important early-voting state of Iowa in a tight battle with three rivals, a poll released by the state's largest newspaper showed on Friday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-TALKS U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes

(Reuters) - The United States and China have agreed to restart semi-annual talks aimed at resolving economic disputes between the two countries, a process abandoned at the start of the Trump administration as a trade conflict between the countries escalated. SAUDI-ARAMCO-STOCKS Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion by over-allotment of shares

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco said on Sunday it had exercised its "greenshoe option" to sell an additional 450 million shares, raising the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to a record $29.4 billion. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BRITS-NOMINATIONS Rapper Dave and singer Capaldi lead BRIT Award nominations LONDON (Reuters) - Rapper Dave and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards with four nods each, in a new, slimmed-down list of prizes at Britain's top pop music honors.

JAPAN-BILLIONAIRE-MAEZAWA Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the entrepreneur.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS Titans strike quickly, stun Ravens; 49ers win in NFC

(Reuters) - Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill shocked the top-ranked Baltimore Ravens with two early touchdown passes as the sixth-seeded Titans upset the Ravens 28-12 in an NFL playoff game on Saturday. TENNIS-AUCKLAND Williams breaks three-year title drought to win in Auckland

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic on Sunday but was unable to complete the perfect week in New Zealand when she lost the doubles final. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ZIMBABWE-CHINA/ (TV)

Chinese foreign minister visits Zimbabwe on Africa tour Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold a press conference during a two-day trip to Zimbabwe, which is seeking greater investments from Beijing in a bid to revive its stricken economy. China is a major investor in Zimbabwe, which is also trying to improve ties with the West, which cut direct financial aid to Harare during the late Robert Mugabe's rule.

12 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-HEALTHCARE/JPMORGAN

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Biotech and big pharma head to San Francisco for the JP Morgan conference, which companies use as a venue to announce major M&A deals or other initiatives.

13 Jan POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-SAUDI/SHOOTING (PIX) Saudi military trainees to be expelled from U.S. after Florida shooting -CNN

More than a dozen Saudi servicemen who are training at U.S. military bases will be expelled from the United States in the aftermath of a Pentagon review prompted by the deadly Dec. 6 shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer at an American naval base in Florida, CNN reported. 12 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Iowa

U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Iowa at a town hall meeting in Des Moines. 12 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

USA-IMPEACHMENT/TRUMP-CIPOLLONE White House counsel to lead Trump's defense in Senate trial

A reported profile of Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel who will lead Trump's defense against charges that he abused the powers of his office and obstructed an impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine. 13 Jan

JORDAN-GERMANY/MINISTER (TV) German foreign minister visits Jordan German foreign minister Heiko Maas discusses with senior Jordanian officials escalating tension in the Middle East following the killing of a top Iranian military commander in Iraq by the United States..

13 Jan COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (PIX) (TV)

Peace mediator on the future of Colombia's accord with the FARC rebels Economist and former UN official Henry Acosta, a long-time go-between for the FARC rebels and the government before Colombia’s 2016 peace deal, speaks to Reuters about the future of the country's relationship with the ex-guerrillas.

13 Jan TURKEY-ITALY/ (TV)

Italian PM Conte visits Turkey to meet with President Erdogan Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will visit Turkey on Monday to meet with President Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders will discuss bilateral ties, as well as the situation in Libya and other regional developments, according to the Turkish presidency.

13 Jan USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG (PIX)

U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Iowa Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Iowa at town hall meetings in Winterset and Ames.

13 Jan DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

IRAN-CRASH/CANADA (PIX) (TV) Canada's Trudeau to attend Iran crash victim memorial in hard-hit Edmonton

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend on Sunday what is expected to be the country's largest memorial to the victims of a Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran that killed 57 Canadians, mainly of Iranian descent. The memorial is scheduled for a University of Alberta basketball arena in the western Canadian city of Edmonton, where more than a dozen of the victims lived. 12 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO/TAAL Thousands flee as Philippines' Taal volcano rumbles, triggers ash fall

A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spewed a giant ash plume accompanied by rumbling sounds and tremors on Sunday, prompting authorities to raise the alert level and order the evacuation of about 8,000 residents. 13 Jan

PUERTORICO-QUAKE/ After quake, Puerto Rico governor says power should be back by Monday

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez said power should be fully restored across the island by Monday after the worst earthquake in over a century knocked out the U.S. territory's biggest generating plant and left nearly all its 3 million residents without electricity. 13 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

British royals meet for crisis talks on Harry and Meghan Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William meet Prince Harry on Monday at the queen’s Georgian mansion at Sandringham an attempt to end the crisis triggered by Harry and Meghan’s announcement that they will step back from royal duties. Meghan may join part of the talks by conference call from Canada.

13 Jan CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/BRITAIN-ABEDI Trial starts at Old Bailey of Hashem Abedi, brother of Manchester arena bomber

13 Jan CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NEW YORK-STABBING/ (PIX) (TV) Suspect in New York stabbing due in federal court

The man accused of stabbing five people at a Hanukkah gathering in December is expected to appear in federal court in White Plains, NY for preliminary hearing. 13 Jan

SLOVAKIA-CRIME/ (TV) Main trial opens with four suspected of murder of Slovak journalist and his fiancee

Four suspects in the murder of a Slovak investigative journalist and his fiancée go on trial in a case that has triggered mass protests against corruption. Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, both 27, were gunned down in their house outside the capital Bratislava in February 2018. 13 Jan

BRITAIN-NIGERIA/CORRUPTION (PIX) UK attempts to confiscate fortune from convicted Nigerian politician

British prosecutors make a fresh attempt to confiscate tens of millions of pounds from James Ibori, former governor of the Nigerian oil-producing state of Delta, who pleaded guilty in a London courtroom in 2012 to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering and was sentenced to 13 years in prison -- a landmark case in the fight against international corruption. After serving half of his sentence, Ibori returned home to Nigeria in 2017 and remains influential in Delta State politics. However, the asset confiscation process has dragged on for years due to various appeals and legal complications. A first attempt, in 2013, to confiscate £90 million worth of assets was abandoned due to unresolved legal wrangling. Investigators may have discovered additional assets since then. Ibori is not expected to attend the hearing but says his lawyers will be fighting for him to keep hold of his assets. 13 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY SOUTHKOREA-ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE/JOBS (PIX) (TV)

'Smile with your eyes': How to beat Korea's AI hiring bots and land a job In cram school-obsessed South Korea, students fork out for classes in everything from K-pop auditions to real estate deals. Now, top Korean firms are rolling out artificial intelligence in hiring - and jobseekers want to learn how to beat the bots.

13 Jan THAILAND-ENVIRONMENT/TURTLES (PIX) (TV)

Thailand helps sea turtles swim again with prosthetic flippers Injured by fishing nets and other sea debris, sea turtles in Thailand get prosthetic flippers that can help them swim again. 13 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

