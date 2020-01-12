Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

The Canadian province of Ontario on Sunday reported an "incident" at the Pickering nuclear power station near Toronto but said there had been no abnormal release of radioactivity.

"Emergency staff are responding to the situation," it said in an alert sent to cell phone users across the province.

People living near the station - on the shores of Lake Ontario some 50 km (30 miles) east of downtown Toronto - did not need to take protective actions at this time, it said.

The plant - one of the largest in the world - started operating in 1971 and has a power-generating capacity of 3,100 megawatts when fully active.

Toronto has a population of around three million.

Update: The alert was sent "in error" and has been called off, Ontario Power Gen said in a tweet through an official account. It also said that there is no danger to public or the environment.

Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. — Ontario Power Gen (@opg) January 12, 2020

(With inputs from agencies.)

