Iran Guards say missiles did not aim to kill US troops
Tehran, Jan 12 (AFP) Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday it did not aim to kill US troops when it fired a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces.
"Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not important," the Guards' commander, Hossein Salami, told parliament, referring to last Wednesday's missile operation launched to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general. (AFP) RUP
RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Iran
- Revolutionary Guards
- Hossein Salami
- Iraqi
ALSO READ
Iran says jailed Australian academic must serve time
Iran blasts France for 'interference' over jailed academic
UPDATE 6-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group
US strikes kill 15 pro-Iran fighters in Iraq: Hashed official
Iranian national held in Bihar without visa