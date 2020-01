BRIEF-Canada's Tranportation Safety Board to deploy a second team of investigators to probe Iran crash

Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* CANADA'S TRANPORTATION SAFETY BOARD SAYS IT WILL DEPLOY A SECOND TEAM OF INVESTIGATORS TO PROBE IRAN CRASH, SAYS MEMBERS SPECIALIZE IN AIRCRAFT RECORDER DOWNLOAD AND ANALYSIS

* CANADA'S TRANPORTATION SAFETY BOARD SAYS TEAM WILL BE DEPLOYED "ONCE WE CONFIRM WHERE AND WHEN THIS ACTIVITY WILL TAKE PLACE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

