New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 20
The death toll from the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand has risen to 20, following another death more than a month after the tragedy, police said Monday. The toll includes two people whose bodies have not been recovered.
"Police can confirm a further person died in an Australian hospital last night as a result of injuries suffered in the White Island eruption," deputy commissioner John Tims said. The person, whose identity was not released, is the second to die in hospital in Australia.
There were 47 people, mainly Australian tourists, on the island when the volcano erupted on December 9 and many were coated in burning ash and steam. Doctors have said a quarter of a million square centimetres (38,750 square inches) of skin has been used so far to try to save the lives of the injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Wellington
- White Island
- Australian
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia set New Zealand 488 runs to win Boxing Day test
Cricket-Pattinson crashes through New Zealand's top order
Blundell frustrates Australia after New Zealand top order fail
Cricket-Australia beat New Zealand in second test, seal series
Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs in second Test, win series