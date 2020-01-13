PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

CBI urges government to include business in post-Brexit trade talks https://on.ft.com/36Pbm0T Boris Johnson to push for solution to nurses strike in Northern Ireland visit https://on.ft.com/2NjCbTq

MI5 head shrugs off risk to intelligence sharing from Huawei links https://on.ft.com/37Xj9dl U.S. to ground civilian drone programme on concerns over China tech https://on.ft.com/2RbNTRa

Overview Businesses need to be brought into the UK's post-Brexit trade talks with the EU and U.S., according to Britain's largest employers group, which has drawn up a series of recommendations to try to influence upcoming negotiations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday travel to Northern Ireland to urge the newly-restored Stormont administration to tackle a growing crisis in the National Health Service, as the UK government prepared to pump hundreds of millions of pounds into the region. Andrew Parker, head of MI5, says he has "no reason to think" that the UK's intelligence-sharing relationship with the U.S. would be hit if Britain adopted Huawei technology in its 5G mobile phone network, as a key decision on the issue looms.

The Trump administration is set to ground one of its biggest civilian drone programmes permanently because the devices have been made at least partly in China, in the latest sign of concern in Washington about U.S. exposure to Chinese technology. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.