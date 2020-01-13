Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 13

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 10:30 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

CBI urges government to include business in post-Brexit trade talks https://on.ft.com/36Pbm0T Boris Johnson to push for solution to nurses strike in Northern Ireland visit https://on.ft.com/2NjCbTq

MI5 head shrugs off risk to intelligence sharing from Huawei links https://on.ft.com/37Xj9dl U.S. to ground civilian drone programme on concerns over China tech https://on.ft.com/2RbNTRa

Overview Businesses need to be brought into the UK's post-Brexit trade talks with the EU and U.S., according to Britain's largest employers group, which has drawn up a series of recommendations to try to influence upcoming negotiations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday travel to Northern Ireland to urge the newly-restored Stormont administration to tackle a growing crisis in the National Health Service, as the UK government prepared to pump hundreds of millions of pounds into the region. Andrew Parker, head of MI5, says he has "no reason to think" that the UK's intelligence-sharing relationship with the U.S. would be hit if Britain adopted Huawei technology in its 5G mobile phone network, as a key decision on the issue looms.

The Trump administration is set to ground one of its biggest civilian drone programmes permanently because the devices have been made at least partly in China, in the latest sign of concern in Washington about U.S. exposure to Chinese technology. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GPX India Builds India s first Data Center Interconnect Network Leveraging Nokia s DCI Solution

MUMBAI, Jan. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- GPX India, a global technology leader providing next-generation, carrier neutral data center services, announced that it has deployed Indias first Data Center Interconnect DCI together with Nokia, implem...

Science News Roundup: China launches gigantic telescope in hunt for life beyond earth

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China launches gigantic telescope in hunt for life beyond earthChina on Saturday officially opened operations of the worlds largest radio telescope, which it will use for space research ...

Ashwin Sheth Group Launches First Commercial Project in Thane

Sheth Cnergy is centrally located at Thanes Platinum Belt, next to Viviana Mall MUMBAI, Jan. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ashwin Sheth Group, one of Mumbais leading real estate developers, has launched its first commercial project - Cnergy MahaR...

Experts warn Puerto Rico not prepared for big earthquakes

San Juan, Jan 13 AP More than two years ago, Hurricane Maria revealed that Puerto Rico was utterly unprepared for a powerful hurricane despite its location in one of the worlds most storm-vulnerable regions. Now, a flurry of earthquakes top...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020