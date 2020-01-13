France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal, Macron says
France and Russia have a shared desire to safeguard Iran's nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Leaders of Britain, France, and Germany on Sunday called on Iran to return to full compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and refrain from further violence.
