Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Three teachers killed in suspected militant attack near Kenya's Somalia border - police

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 15:24 IST
UPDATE 2-Three teachers killed in suspected militant attack near Kenya's Somalia border - police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Suspected al Shabaab militants shot dead three teachers in Kenya near the border with Somalia on Monday and burned down a police station, police said, in what appeared to be the latest in a string of assaults by the group since the New Year.

A stray bullet wounded a child when the militants attacked Kamuthe primary school, in Garissa County, a police report seen by Reuters said. The militants also destroyed a telecommunications mast in the attack in the early hours of Monday, the report said. The al Qaeda ally has targeted Kenya in frequent attacks, part of a retaliation campaign against the country for sending troops into Somalia in 2011 after a series of cross-border raids and kidnappings.

The group has stepped up the pace of its attacks in Kenya since the New Year. Somalia and Kenya have porous borders and often ad hoc methods for sharing intelligence.

Last week, four schoolchildren were killed during a gunfight between the Somali militant group and local police in Garissa. The attackers targeted a telecommunications mast in that assault as well. The United States bolstered its presence in Kenya last week after al Shabaab killed three Americans in an attack on a military base used by U.S and Kenyan forces.

Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2008, aiming to topple the government and impose its own strict interpretation of sharia, or Islamic law. Last month, at least 90 people were killed in a bombing in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in the country's deadliest attack in more than two years.

Al Shabaab militants on Sunday shot four men in a public execution in a region south of the Somali capital Mogadishu, an official from the group told Reuters on Monday. The four men were accused of spying for the Somali government and military, said Mohamed Abu Usama, al Shabaab's governor for the Lower Shabelle region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kim K shows off gift from husband Kanye

Kim Kardashian West thanked her thoughtful husband Kanye West after he turned a text message into a piece of jewellery for her. On Sunday night, Kim through her Instagram account showed off the unique present that Kanye gave her, which was ...

WB guv invites CM, other pol leaders to discuss pending bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leaders of the states legislature parties for a meeting on January 17 to discuss matters pertaining to two bills that have been cleared by the Assemb...

Congress to hold protests across Maharashtra over book controversy

The Congress is going to hold protests across Maharashtra on January 14 against the book, Todays Shivaji Narendra Modi, by BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal, according to sources in the party. Earlier yesterday, leaders from all three parties in...

River interlinking in limbo as states not co-operating:Kataria

The Centre is ready with its river-linking plans but states are not co-operating on the project due to vote bank politics, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Singh Kataria said on Monday. At this moment, the central government c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020