Left Menu
Development News Edition

AC Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:30 IST
AC Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup

Milan, Jan 13 (AFP) AC Milan will be counting on the Zlatan Ibrahimovic-effect to rescue their season in the Italian Cup starting this week. Five-time winners Milan begin their quest for a first Cup trophy since 2003 at home with a last 16 tie against SPAL.

Ibrahimovic, 38, scored on his first start back with Milan on Saturday in a 2-0 win at Cagliari which lifted his side to 10th place. "I'll celebrate like a God at San Siro, not here," said Ibrahimovic after his first goal in the Milan jersey since May 2012.

Coach Stefano Piolo said that although the Swedish star was "not yet 100 percent" he was "an important point of reference who stimulates and encourages his teammates". AC Milan, 10 points off the Champions League places, are favourites at home, but bottom side SPAL shocked Torino 2-1 last month for just their third win this season.

The winner will meet Torino in the quarter-finals after Walter Mazzarri's fellow northeners beat Genoa 5-3 on penalties last Thursday after both sides were tied 1-1 after extra-time. Lazio begin their title defence at home against Cremonese, one of two Serie B sides still in contention.

Lazio are on a 10-match winning streak in the Italian league and also defeated Juventus to lift the Italian SuperCup trophy in Saudi Arabia last month. Juventus, record 13-time winners, host fellow Serie A side Udinese, after their four-year reign was ended last season by Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

The Bergamo side went on to lose 2-0 to Lazio in the final. Atalanta -- whose only Cup triumph was back in 1963 -- travel to Fiorentina, with Inter Milan at home against fellow top flight side Cagliari.

Roma are second behind Juventus for the number of trophies achieved in their history with nine in total but none since 2008. Paulo Fonseca's side travel to Parma on Thursday. (AFP) AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iran won't target Strait of Hormuz over Soleimani killing -analysts

Iran is unlikely to block the Strait of Hormuz, the worlds busiest oil-shipping channel, in reprisal for the killing of Qassem Soleimani for fear of aggravating its Gulf allies and China, regional analysts said on Monday.Tehran has long thr...

Saharanpur schools to remain close on Jan 14, 15 due to cold wave conditions

All schools in Saharanpur will remain closed on January 14-15 due to severe cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh. Due to the cold wave conditions and rain in the state, District official of Saharanpur orders the closure of all schools affi...

UPDATE 3-Libyan rivals, cajoled by Putin and Erdogan, hold indirect Moscow peace talks

Libyas warring leaders held indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday with Russia and Turkey urging the rivals to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month-old war and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilize the North African count...

Trump, Germany's Merkel discussed security, Libya -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke about security in the Middle East, Libya and other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Monday.Sundays discussion followed a separate conversation between the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020