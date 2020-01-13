Tokyo's Ginza shopping district increasingly becoming popular among foreign tourists

A host of high-end fashion brands well-worth their logos lined up on the streets of Ginza shopping district in Tokyo to make it arguably one of the most popular shopping destinations in the country, which invites an influx of tourists from across the world. "Ginza is one of the most popular shopping districts in the world. With Olympics 2020 being held in Tokyo, the city is getting more and more attention, and Ginza shopping district is one place that many of the tourists visit," said Kayoko Iwahara, an employee at the Ginza Six shopping complex.

In addition to fashion brand stores, Ginza is also home Kabuki-za, a theatre for the traditional kabuki drama form. People come here to enjoy the Japanese performances of "Kabuki" and "Noh" At the entrance to modern department stores and shops in the Ginza area, the traditional "Kadomatsu" decoration is displayed for the first sale of the year. Many tourists visit Ginza to enjoy these New Year sales.

A lot of customers like to buy happy bag called "Fukubukuro", which contain high-priced products, albeit the customers can never know the contents inside the bag. "I hope I find something good from inside my Happy bag. I purchase and open these bags with excitement, hoping to find something cute," said a tourist. (ANI)

