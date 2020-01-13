Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran won't target Strait of Hormuz over Soleimani killing -analysts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 21:41 IST
Iran won't target Strait of Hormuz over Soleimani killing -analysts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran is unlikely to block the Strait of Hormuz, the world's busiest oil-shipping channel, in reprisal for the killing of Qassem Soleimani for fear of aggravating its Gulf allies and China, regional analysts said on Monday.

Tehran has long threatened to block the waterway between Iran and Oman - 33 km (21 miles) wide at its narrowest point and the conduit for some 30% of all crude and other oil liquids traded by the sea - as a way of hitting back at the West. But Iran has found its room for maneuver limited after the killing of Soleimani, Iran's top military commander, in Jan. 3 U.S. drone attack at Baghdad airport in Iraq.

Iran's retaliatory rocket strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, which caused no casualties, and its shooting down - apparently by mistake - of a Ukrainian airliner minutes after take-off from Tehran on Jan. 8, killing all 176 aboard, have also reduced the scope for further quick action. The Islamic Republic's immediate priority is de-escalation, analysts say.

"The Iranians aren't going to close the Strait of Hormuz," said Michael Stephens, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute and a former analyst seconded to the British Foreign Office in the Middle East. "They don't want to upset Qatar, one of the few allies they have in the Gulf, and there's a new sultan in Oman who they need to keep onside. They need to keep those allies."

Furthermore, China, which is increasing its influence in the region and buys 50%-70% of Iranian oil exports, would be opposed to any interruption of energy flows through the strait, according to Jonathan Eyal, RUSI's international director. While Iran is expected to retaliate further for Soleimani's killing in time - either directly or through various Middle East proxies, the United States has thrown Tehran on the defensive with the scale and boldness of its strike on Soleimani.

"The costs are now extremely high for Iran," said Stephens. "They have to factor in that the sky is now effectively the limit for the Americans when it comes to retaliation" against any move by Tehran. "Any big, flashy response (by Iran) is much less likely, given those considerations."

Instead, short of the Iranians making another strategic miscalculation, analysts expect tensions in the region to move back into a more regular "holding pattern". But the threat of longer-term Iranian retaliation remains, with proxy movements in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and elsewhere poised to strike if Tehran doesn't act directly itself.

Stephens said U.S. special forces in northeast Syria were a potential target for Hezbollah, the Iran-allied Lebanese militia, while a strike against a senior Western military commander in Europe could not be ruled out. Another attack on U.S. interests in Iraq was seen as less likely as it could play into the hands of Islamic State militants - bitter enemies of both Iran and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Will try to make 'Chhapak', 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha: Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said Bollywood movies Tanhaji and Chhapaak be made tax free in the state. He said the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier, the Revenue ministry used ...

Nominations for high-stakes Delhi polls set to kick off tomorrow

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections will begin on Tuesday as the Election Commission is set to issue the notification for the February 8 polls on the same day. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangula...

BJP says author has withdrawn book that compared Modi with Shivaji

The BJP on Monday said the author of the book, which has drawn flak from opposition for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, has withdrawn the publication, as the party sought to defuse the raging con...

'Where there is US, there is trouble': Syrian Envoy slams Washington over escalated tensions in Middle East

Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas on Monday criticised the United States over the escalated tensions in the Middle East owing to its interference in the regions affairs, and remarked, Where there is America, there is trouble. I will tel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020