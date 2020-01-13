14 killed in snowfall in Pakistan's Balochistan

At least 14 people have died in the current spell of heavy snowfall in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Monday. The extreme weather condition, which has affected many parts of the province since Saturday, has led to the suspension of its road and air links with the rest of the country, rescue and government officials said.

So far, 14 people have been killed, an official said. "Even international flights which were supposed to land at Quetta airport or take off to some Gulf destinations were delayed or cancelled due to heavy snow on the runaway," he said.

Quetta's Chief Meteorologist Azmat Hayat said heavy snowfall in Balochistan has broken a 20-year record. In Qilla Saifullah district, three to four foot snowfall has been recorded.

Different highways linking Quetta to other parts of the country have also been blocked, the official said. "The Quetta Karachi highway and Quetta-Chaman roads had to be suspended for traffic due to the heavy snowfall and wet weather," he said.

Deputy Commissioner in Chagai district Fateh Khan said several people had been trapped in their cars and had to be rescued by helicopters. Among those killed in the harsh weather conditions included three women and three children in Zhob district and five members of a family near Chaman border.

The five members of a family were killed when the roof of their mud house collapsed on them.

