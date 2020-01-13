PM Modi, Putin discuss regional, global issues during telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which the two leaders underlined the great similarity and convergence in the approaches of India and Russia for ensuring regional and global security, peace and stability. The two leaders expressed happiness at the significant landmarks the Special Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia had covered in the recent past, particularly in the year 2019, a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

"The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues and underlined the great similarity and convergence in the approaches of India and Russia for ensuring regional and global security, peace and stability," it said. The two countries agreed to continue consulting closely and "working assiduously" to further strengthen India-Russia ties in all spheres the year 2020, the release added.

Recalling that the Russian Federation had celebrated Christmas recently as per the tradition in Russia, the Prime Minister conveyed season's greetings to President Putin and the Russian people. Putin warmly reciprocated the greetings and wished PM Modi and the people of India prosperity, progress, peace and happiness.

The Prime Minister stressed that the year 2020 would be of special significance for Russia and recalled with gratitude the invitation extended by President Putin to him to participate in the 75th Victory Day Celebration in Moscow in May this year. PM Modi said that he looked forward to participating in the Summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS countries in Russia this year and welcoming President Putin in India for the 21st bilateral Annual Summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.