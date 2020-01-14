Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia rights body condemns LGBT raids ordered by mayor after UK rape case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 12:02 IST
Indonesia rights body condemns LGBT raids ordered by mayor after UK rape case

Indonesia's human rights commission on Tuesday condemned plans by a mayor to launch raids targeting the LGBT community in his city after a local man was convicted in Britain of sexually assaulting 48 men.

Described by a prosecutor as "the most prolific rapist in British legal history", Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga last month was convicted of 136 rapes against the men, whom he drugged, and given a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years. The mayor of Depok, Mohammad Idris, plans to enlist public order officers to raid residences of members of the LGBT community, according to a statement posted last week on the city's official website.

Homosexuality is not regulated by law in Indonesia, except in Aceh province where Islamic law bans same-sex relations. But the world's largest Muslim-majority nation has seen a rise in hostility toward the LGBT community. "The raids increase the risk of persecution and other law-defying acts," the head of National Commission on Human Rights, Beka Ulung Hapsara, told Reuters.

The commission has also written to the Depok government. Idris did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. In the statement, Idris also said the town would establish a rehabilitative centre to assist "victims" in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.

The Sinaga case has received widespread coverage in Indonesia and left many in the already vulnerable LGBT community feeling even more under fire. Dede Oetomo, an Indonesian LGBT activist, said the community was braced for hysteria over the Sinaga case.

A 22-year-old Indonesian student living in Depok, who identifies as bisexual and declined to be identified, slammed the move, saying it "violates private spaces" and was a waste of money. Nearly 90% of Indonesians who understand the term LGBT feel "threatened" by the community and believe their religion forbids same-sex relations, according to a 2018 survey.

Arus Pelangi, an LGBT advocacy group, reported in September more than 1,800 cases of persecution of gay Indonesians between 2006 and 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Inter-Korean projects could help ease sanctions on North -S.Korea's Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday it was too early to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearisation dialogue between the United States and North Korea, and that inter-Korean cooperation could help ease the way for sanctions...

Shanghai suspends all ties with Prague in spat over Taiwan

The Shanghai city government said on Tuesday it was suspending official contact with Prague after the Czech capital Prague signed a sister city agreement with Taiwans capital, Taipei, in the latest round of Chinese-Czech diplomatic tensions...

Sadbhav Infra gets final nod from authorities for 100% stake transfer of 8 SPVs

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project on Tuesday said it has got final nod from various authorities, including the NHAI, for transfer of its 100 per cent stake in eight special purpose vehicles to IndInfravit Trust. The eight SPVs are Bhilwara-Raj...

Soccer-West Ham's Fabianski out for up to two weeks with hip inflammation

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be out for up to two weeks due to inflammation of the scar tissue in his hip following surgery, the Premier League club said. The 34-year-old underwent surgery for a muscle problem that he su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020