Hong Kong leader pledges $1.3 bln in new relief measures to prop up weakened economy
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday pledged HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) in new relief measures to prop up an economy as it grapple with months of anti-government protests that have hurt business confidence in the city.
The proposed new spending brings the global financial hub's total stimulus to HK$35 billion since this summer, when protests escalated and have since taken a heavy economic toll, especially in the tourism and retail sectors. ($1 = 7.7736 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Clare Jim, Donny Kwok and Sharon Tam, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Carrie Lam
- Hong Kong
- Donny Kwok
- Anne Marie Roantree
- Shri Navaratnam
ALSO READ
China, Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of lower financing costs
Hong Kong to end 2019 with multiple protests; big march planned for Jan. 1
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march
Hong Kong stocks close at 5-month high