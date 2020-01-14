Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane

Iran's judiciary says arrests have been made over the shootdown of a Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 people on board.

"Extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested," the judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, said on Tuesday.

He was quoted by Iranian state media but did not say how many individuals have been detained or name them.

