Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia rights body slams LGBT raids after UK rapist case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 16:52 IST
Indonesia rights body slams LGBT raids after UK rapist case
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Indonesia's human rights body on Tuesday slammed a crackdown on the LGBT community in a city that was once home to a man described as Britain's most prolific rapist. Last week, a judge in Manchester sentenced Indonesian doctoral student Reynhard Sinaga, 36, to life in prison and called him an "evil sexual predator" who preyed on drunken young men on nights out.

The court heard he may have attacked as many as 195 men, luring them into his flat with the offer of a place to stay or alcohol. The lurid case sparked revulsion in Sinaga's native Indonesia and the mayor of Depok, where he lived before going to Britain, has ordered raids against the city's small LGBT community.

Indonesia's rights commission Tuesday hit out at mayor Mohammad Idris's plans as contravening domestic and international rights laws. "Komnas HAM are also concerned about the obligation of state institutions to respect, protect and fulfill the human rights of all citizens, including sexual and gender identity minority groups," it said in a statement Tuesday.

The mayor's office did not immediately comment. Homosexuality is legal in Muslim majority Indonesia, except in Aceh province where it is banned under local Islamic law.

But the country's LGBT community has increasingly been targeted in recent years on the back of a broader shift towards religious conservatism. Idris has previously launched anti-LGBT measures since taking office several years ago.

But he cited the Sinaga case for the latest policy, which was aimed at "strengthening the family, especially the protection of children", according to a statement on the city's website. Sinaga lived in Depok, near Jakarta, before moving to Manchester on a student visa more than a decade ago.

He was found guilty of 159 offenses, including 136 rapes and eight attempted rapes, at four separate trials, according to the Crown Prosecution Service, making him "the most prolific rapist in British legal history".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-pope Benedict wants name removed from controversial book -aide

Former Pope Benedict wants his name removed as co-author of a controversial book on the issue of priestly celibacy, his personal secretary said on Tuesday.Archbishop Georg Ganswein told Reuters that, at the former popes behest, he had asked...

Iranian protesters gather for fourth day - social media video

Iranian protesters gathered for a fourth day in Tehran on Tuesday to demonstrate against the way the authorities have handled last weeks accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner, videos posted on social media showed.Where is justice...

UPDATE 1-Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal

France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Irans nuclear deal with world powers on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce an agreement that requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme. The...

Bounce CEO Vivekananda Hallekere felicitated by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Jan 14 ANIBusinessWire India The state government on Sunday launched Youth Empowerment Centres, offering career guidance and support for students across the state. Commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020