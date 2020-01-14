Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked
Sudan is undergoing a three-year political transition overseen by civilians and the military. Image Credit: ANI

Gunfire rang out on Tuesday at two buildings used by Sudan's general intelligence service in the capital Khartoum, two witnesses said. Shortly after the gunfire began, the service announced it had sacked some employees who were unhappy with the severance package they were offered.

A statement by the service did not mention the gunfire, but a security source told Reuters negotiations were taking place to try to resolve the problem.

Security forces blocked the road leading to one of the buildings, the witness added. The district is close to the capital's airport.

Masked members of the agency dressed in a military uniform set up checkpoints in one of Khartoum's main residential streets near the building and were seen firing shots into the air, one of the witnesses said.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), the country's main protest group, called on state agencies to intervene immediately to stop "these irresponsible operations that are causing terror amongst citizens."

Unverified video footage posted on social media purporting to show the area where the clashes occurred featured sounds of gunfire.

Sudan is undergoing a three-year political transition overseen by civilians and the military following the overthrow of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms. Reacting to the ministers demand, Bajwa said he will no...

RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said his party was looking forward to contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, with which it has shared a long partnership in Bihar and on the national level. Yadav, w...

Shah flies kite on occasion of Makar Sankranti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. Shah was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of a building in Kanak Kala Society, accompanie...

AAP fields 3 MP candidates in Delhi Assembly Election, drops Ex PM's Gradnson

HIGHLIGHTAAP has dropped Adarsh Shastri and Commando Surendra Singh.Shoaib Iqbal, considered as strongman of old Delhi has been given ticket from Matia Mahal.Delhi is set to go to polls on Feb 8, votes will be counted on Feb 11. The ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020