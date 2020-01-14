UK open to broader Iran deal that tackles destabilising behaviour -Raab

Britain is willing to work with the United States and European partners to build a broader initiative that would address not just Iran's nuclear ambitions but its destabilizing activity in the region, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"We believe, as of now, that the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is the best available deal for restraining Iran's nuclear ambitions and we want Iran to come back into full compliance," Raab told parliament.

"Equally .... the prime minister, the United States, and our European partners are fully open to a broader initiative which would address not just the nuclear concerns but the broader concerns around the destabilizing activity that we've seen recently."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.