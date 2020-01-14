UK open to broader Iran deal that tackles destabilising behaviour -Raab
Britain is willing to work with the United States and European partners to build a broader initiative that would address not just Iran's nuclear ambitions but its destabilizing activity in the region, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.
"We believe, as of now, that the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is the best available deal for restraining Iran's nuclear ambitions and we want Iran to come back into full compliance," Raab told parliament.
"Equally .... the prime minister, the United States, and our European partners are fully open to a broader initiative which would address not just the nuclear concerns but the broader concerns around the destabilizing activity that we've seen recently."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Dominic Raab
- Britain
- United States
- European
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group
Puducherry CM slams Kiran Bedi over 'autocratic parallel governance'
Iran says US strikes on Iraq show its 'support for terrorism'
Iran condemns U.S. attacks on Iranian-allied militia in Iraq
Strikes by US in Iraq, Syria an act of terrorism: Iran