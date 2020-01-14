Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippine lawyer to withdraw ICC complaint against Duterte

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:01 IST
Philippine lawyer to withdraw ICC complaint against Duterte
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Philippines lawyer who filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing President Rodrigo Duterte of murder in a bloody anti-drug crackdown said on Tuesday he will no longer pursue the case. The complaint filed by attorney Jude Sabio in 2017 is one of several communications to the court calling for Duterte's indictment over thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings during his campaign against narcotics.

"I fervently request that it be expunged or erased from the record and that it should not be used in any way in the ongoing preliminary examination," Sabio said in a 28-page letter addressed to ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. Sabio is the lawyer for Edgar Matobato, a man who has testified in the Philippines Senate that he was part of a hit squad that operated on Duterte's orders.

In his letter, Sabio said the ICC case had been used by opposition politicians as a "tool for propaganda" and should, therefore, be "thrashed and set aside". Former Senator Antonio Trillanes, one of Duterte's most vocal opponents, said the president's allies must have a hand in Sabio's decision, saying it was an indication they are worried about the ICC case.

There was no immediate comment from Duterte's office. Under ICC rules, a prosecution could still proceed after a submission was withdrawn by an external party.

While a complaint from a single, external party could alert the prosecutor to possible crimes, it would not in itself be the basis for a case. The prosecutor's office would initiate its own investigation to determine whether crimes under the ICC's statute had been committed and warranted charges. In a December 2019 report, the office of the ICC prosecutor said it would aim to finalize a preliminary examination to enable it to reach a decision on whether to seek authorization to open an investigation into the Philippines.

Duterte has been dismissive of the ICC process. The firebrand leader unilaterally withdrew in March 2018 from the ICC's founding treaty, saying it skirted due process and the presumption of his innocence and sought to portray him as a "ruthless and heartless violator of human rights".

Last month he said he would refuse to cooperate if put on trial. Human rights groups say Duterte's anti-drug crackdown involved systematic executions and police cover-ups. Police reject that and say the nearly 7,000 people they have killed were armed drug suspects who resisted arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Indians' mindset is to find unity in diversity, not vice-versa: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said Indians mindset is to find unity in diversity rather than looking at diversity in unity. He said these days differences on the basis of caste, religion and political affiliation are dominating society...

Expedite decision making; delays not acceptable;performance audit important: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked his ministry officials to expedite decision making by clearing files in three days while cautioning that non-performers would be given compulsory retirement. The minister s...

Iranian foreign minister arrives on 3-day India visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India in the midst of spiraling tension between his country and the US. On Wednesday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also deliver a lecture ...

Former India players give thumbs down to Kohli's number four move

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman, Sanjay Manjrekar and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday gave a thumbs down to Virat Kohlis decision to bat at number four in the first ODI against Australia here. Kohli, whose usual batting position is number thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020