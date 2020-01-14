Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Britain bans betting on credit cards to fight gambling addiction

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 00:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 23:57 IST
UPDATE 3-Britain bans betting on credit cards to fight gambling addiction
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britons will no longer be able to use credit cards to place bets under the latest move by the government to tackle problem gambling, hurting the owner of PaddyPower Betfair and its takeover partner Canada's Stars Group.

Less than a year after Britain slashed the maximum stake that can be placed on popular fixed-odds betting terminals, it said on Tuesday it would ban the country's 24 million gamblers from using credit cards to bet online or offline to rack up debt. According to trade body UK Finance, around 800,000 Britons use credit cards to gamble. The Gambling Commission believes a quarter of those is problem gamblers - people who are addicted to gambling to try to win back their losses.

Shares of betting companies including 888 Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, the owner of Paddy Power Betfair and William Hill dropped between 0.9% and 2.5%. Culture Minister Helen Whately said there was clear evidence of harm from consumers betting with money they don't have.

"We will not hesitate to take any further action necessary to protect people from gambling harm," she said in a statement. Britain has a thriving gambling industry. It employs more than 100,000 people and made 14.4 billion pounds ($18.7 billion) after paying out winnings in the 2018-2019 financial year.

But the government has sought to tighten rules in recent years by capping the maximum stake on terminals, bringing in stricter age and identity checks for online gambling and expanding support for those who become addicted. The new ban will come into effect on April 14 and apply to all online and offline gambling products apart from over-the-counter lottery tickets.

The move would likely hurt Flutter Entertainment the most - it will have under just a third of the UK online gambling and gaming market once it buys Toronto-listed Poker Stars operator Stars Group Inc (TSG), according to data from H2 Gambling Capital. The online industry was worth an estimated 4.4 billion pounds in revenue in 2018, according to H2.

Davy Research analysts though said the ban would likely lead to a low single-digit percentage drop in related revenues. "The latest in a recent series of more onerous regulatory changes, it also acts as a further reminder that the UK opportunity is no longer what it once was," it said in a note to clients. "However, it remains a very large, (still) growing and highly cashes generative market for online gaming operators."

Britons had a total of 72.1 billion pounds outstanding on credit cards in November, according to Bank of England data, down a little from a record 72.9 billion pounds struck in May. ($1 = 0.7689 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nepalese man arrested for sexual misconduct upon return from India

A Nepalese man has been arrested upon his return from India for his alleged sexual misconduct inside a public bus and airing the video through social media. Rabin Sarki, 21, was arrested from Chitwan district on Monday evening.In early 2019...

One dead in Spain chemical factory explosion - El Mundo

One person died as a consequence of an explosion at a chemical factory in Spains northeastern Tarragona province on Tuesday, several Spanish media, including El Mundo and El Periodico said.La Vanguardia newspaper said on its website that th...

Air Force agents raid military landlord's Oklahoma office, seize computers

Air Force investigators raided the Oklahoma City offices of a major military landlord Tuesday morning, seizing computers and other material, in what the company said was part of an investigation into asbestos contamination.The landlord, Bal...

UPDATE 2-U.S. supports Europe's Iran move on dispute mechanism but calls on it to fully abandon the deal -envoy

The United States supports Europes move to initiate the dispute mechanism in Irans nuclear deal, the U.S. top envoy for Iran told Reuters on Tuesday but would like to see Europeans join Washington in its efforts to diplomatically isolate Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020