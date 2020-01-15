Nepalese man arrested for sexual misconduct upon return from India

A Nepalese man has been arrested upon his return from India for his alleged sexual misconduct inside a public bus and airing the video through social media. Rabin Sarki, 21, was arrested from Chitwan district on Monday evening.

In early 2019, a video showing a man performing indecent acts in a passenger bus had gone viral on social media, prompting police to launch a probe. Nepal Police claim that the accused, a rickshaw-puller, has confessed to the crime.

He told the investigators that he committed the offence to earn money. As a controversy began over the incident, he ran away to India and stayed in Delhi and Kashmir for around seven months before returning to his home in Chitwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

