UPDATE 1-Rockets target Taji military base north of Baghdad -statement

Iraqi camp Taji north of Baghdad was targeted by Katyusha rockets on Tuesday, with no casualties reported, an Iraqi military statement said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Sunday, four people were wounded after eight Katyusha rockets were fired at Balad air base, which houses U.S. personnel, located about 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, the Iraqi military said in a statement. Military sources identified the wounded as Iraqi soldiers.

