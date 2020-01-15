One dead in Spain chemical factory explosion - El Mundo
One person died as a consequence of an explosion at a chemical factory in Spain's northeastern Tarragona province on Tuesday, several Spanish media, including El Mundo and El Periodico said.
La Vanguardia newspaper said on its website that the person died after a building collapsed as a consequence of the shockwave generated by the explosion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Tarragona
- Spanish
- La Vanguardia
- El Mundo
ALSO READ
Moreno happy to be 'number one' at Monaco after Spain split
Spain's parliament speaker aims for investiture debate, vote on Jan. 4-7
UPDATE 1-Catalan separatists to break Spain's political deadlock
Spain´s Catalan separatists ERC agrees to abstain in Sanchez investiture
Key Catalan separatist party backs Spain PM for new term