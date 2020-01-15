Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Forecast rain to bring both relief and new risks to fire-stricken Australia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Victoria
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 07:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 07:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Forecast rain to bring both relief and new risks to fire-stricken Australia
Image Credit: (@NSWRFS)

Forecast storms are expected to bring some relief on Wednesday from the huge bushfires scorching Australia but the predicted heavy downpours also carry the risk of landslides and water pollution, officials said on Thursday. Australia is battling against its worst bushfire season on record, with fires burning since September taking 28 lives, destroying more than 2,500 homes and razing bushland equivalent in size to Bulgaria.

The shift to more humid and wet weather later on Wednesday will likely help control some of the 100 blazes burning across New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria states and potentially even extinguish some, the Bureau of Meteorology said, while also warning the weather change brought new dangers. "Heavy rainfall and gusty thunderstorms bring the potential for flash flooding, particularly in the burnt-out areas of New South Wales and Victoria which are now vulnerable for landslips and trees coming down," meteorologist Sarah Scully said in a video posted on the Bureau of Meteorology website.

Authorities have also raised concerns that strong and erratic rainfall after fires can cause water pollution, with debris swept into reservoirs. The Victoria state capital of Melbourne bore the brunt on Wednesday of smoke haze that satellites operated by U.S. space agency NASA scientists have tracked circumnavigating the globe.

Flights were cancelled as the heavy smoke pall shut down a runway at the city's airport and the start of qualifying matches for the Australian Open tournament, tennis' first Grand Slam of the year, was delayed for the second day in a row. Melbourne was ranked No.4 on AirVisual's pollution ranking for major global cities midway through the day.

Bushfires are common during Australia's summer months, but this fire season started unusually early, often moving quickly and unpredictably, and leaving swathes of the drought-stricken land a scorched earth. Following are some highlights of what is happening in the bushfire crisis:

* Globally rising temperatures may make Australia so hot and dry that the country could join the ranks of 'climate refuges' a U.S. climatologist and geophysicist told Reuters. * Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has faced widespread criticism for poor leadership during the bushfire crisis and his dismissive attitude towards climate change, said adaptation to the country's environmental situation is key.

* James Murdoch, one of Rupert Murdoch's sons, issued a statement criticising the conservative approach to the climate change coverage at the family's News Corporation and Fox media operations, suggesting a family rift on the issue. * Australia's biggest insurers including Suncorp and Insurance Australia Group have put a suspension on selling insurance policies in fire-affected areas as part of an industry practice to prevent panic-buying of insurance policies.

* The NSW Rural Fire Services posted a rare light-hearted tweet ahead of the forecast wet weather. Photographs of a vehicle windscreen wiper stick and an umbrella were accompanied by the note: "We wanted to reintroduce you to a couple of items that you may not have used in some time. With more than 100 fires still burning across #NSW we are hoping we need to use both of these over the coming days."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dalila Jakupovic slams Australia Open organisers after bushfire smoke forces her to abandon match

After being forced to retire from her Australian Open qualifying match, Slovenias Dalila Jakupovic slammed the organisers of the tournament, saying the tennis players expected them to take better care. Jakupovic had collapsed with a coughin...

Panthers 7-time Pro Bowl LB Kuechly retires at 28

Seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly, the NFLs most prolific tackler since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2012, announced his retirement from his playing career on Tuesday at age 28. Kuechly, who has been the heart of the ...

Taiwan president urges China to review policy after election win

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged China on Wednesday to review its policy towards the island, days after she won a landslide re-election victory, in a rebuke that could fuel further tensions with China.We hope China can understand the opi...

Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested

A student was shot to death at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said. Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, on Tuesday confirmed the shooting victim at Bella...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020