Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. backs Brazil for OECD membership ahead of Argentina

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 08:19 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. backs Brazil for OECD membership ahead of Argentina
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States' change of stance to support Brazil's bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ahead of Argentina was welcomed by the Brazilian government on Tuesday. The U.S. government's plans, after having previously said they wanted Argentina to be next in line to join the rich nations' club, are a win for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a longtime admirer of U.S. President Donald Trump who has sought closer ties with Washington since taking office last year.

"We are building a solid partnership with the United States," Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said in a Twitter message responding to the news. The move was first reported by Brazil's Folha de S.Paulo newspaper and confirmed to Reuters by two sources with knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Embassy in Brasilia had no immediate comment.

Backing Brazil's path to joining the OECD had been seen by many as a tangible benefit of the ideological similarities between Bolsonaro and Trump, who have sought to cast aside years of trade spats and political distrust between their two nations and build a tighter relationship. OECD membership is seen as a stamp of approval that would boost investor confidence in Brazil's government and economy.

However, Brazil's bid to join the club had met with some resistance in Washington, and Bolsonaro was disappointed when Trump failed to deliver on his promised support and Brazil had to settle with U.S. wishes for it to join after neighbor Argentina. The election of leftist Argentine President Alberto Fernandez appears to have bumped Brazil up the line.

Even so, joining is not likely to be immediate. In October, Bolsonaro said that OECD accession was a drawn-out process and that it could take Brazil up to a year and a half to become a member. In Latin America, only Chile and Mexico are in the club, while Colombia is on track to join soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dalila Jakupovic slams Australia Open organisers after bushfire smoke forces her to abandon match

After being forced to retire from her Australian Open qualifying match, Slovenias Dalila Jakupovic slammed the organisers of the tournament, saying the tennis players expected them to take better care. Jakupovic had collapsed with a coughin...

Panthers 7-time Pro Bowl LB Kuechly retires at 28

Seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly, the NFLs most prolific tackler since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2012, announced his retirement from his playing career on Tuesday at age 28. Kuechly, who has been the heart of the ...

Taiwan president urges China to review policy after election win

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged China on Wednesday to review its policy towards the island, days after she won a landslide re-election victory, in a rebuke that could fuel further tensions with China.We hope China can understand the opi...

Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested

A student was shot to death at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said. Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, on Tuesday confirmed the shooting victim at Bella...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020