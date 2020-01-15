Germany sets out broad aims for Berlin Libya conference

Berlin hopes to get all international players to use their influence to push for progress on Libya peace talks, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, setting out modest ambitions for a Berlin peace conference this weekend. Spokesman Rainer Breul said the aim was "broader" than the Moscow conference, whose aim had been to secure a ceasefire.

A German government spokesman declined to give a precise list of the conference's participants and could not confirm whether Libya's Fayez al-Serraj and Khalifa Haftar would attend Sunday's summit, but said the invitations had "resonated" well with the invitees. Berlin has invited al-Serraj, who heads the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, and Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army, an armed group in the east that does not recognize the Tripoli government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.