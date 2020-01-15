Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-BA owner complains to EU about UK state help for Flybe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:04 IST
UPDATE 3-BA owner complains to EU about UK state help for Flybe
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British Airways owner IAG has filed a complaint with the European Union about UK government support for regional airline Flybe, after a rescue deal that IAG boss Willie Walsh called an "a blatant misuse of public funds". IAG, whose airlines also include Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, asked the European Union's Directorate-General for Competition on Wednesday to look into whether UK support for Flybe constituted a breach of EU rules on state aid.

Flybe was kept afloat on Tuesday after its shareholders agreed to invest more money alongside a UK government support plan, reported to involve the deferral of a tax bill and a potential government loan. Walsh, one of the biggest names in the industry, said the taxpayer was picking up the tab for Flybe's mismanagement.

"This is a blatant misuse of public funds," he said in an emailed statement. The complaint means IAG believes the UK government support, the details of which have not been made public, will prevent its airlines from competing on a level playing field.

Under EU rules, governments can provide state aid, but only with approval from the European Commission. The Commission said on Wednesday it was willing to discuss Flybe with the UK government. While Britain is set to leave the EU on Jan. 31, it will then move into a nearly year-long transition phase during which it will continue to abide by EU rules.

OLD FOES Walsh and other critics of the Flybe bailout have suggested the carrier's ultimate owners, which include British Airways' (BA) old rival Virgin Atlantic, had deep enough pockets to ensure the airline's survival without government help.

The rivalry between Virgin Atlantic and BA dates back more than 20 years to the so-called "dirty tricks" affair when Virgin accused BA of conducting a smear campaign. Virgin Atlantic is 51% owned by Richard Branson's Virgin Group with the balance held by another BA rival, Delta, the second-biggest U.S. airline by passenger numbers with a market capitalization of $40 billion.

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said it was hard to comment given the lack of detail about Flybe's support package, but added: "Taxpayers should not be used to bail out individual companies especially when they are backed by well-funded businesses." The aid for Flybe came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's newly-elected Conservative government sought to deliver on an election promise to help improve transport links outside London.

Flybe connects smaller UK cities such as Southampton and Newcastle and its network of routes includes more than half of UK domestic flights outside London. BA competes against Flybe on some routes, such as London to Edinburgh, as does Aer Lingus on other routes. While it is not clear if Flybe's tax bill has been deferred, experts said it was not unusual for corporations and individuals to be granted extensions for tax payments under certain circumstances.

Across the EU, airlines have historically been big recipients of state aid. Carriers such as Belgium's Sabena received contested bailouts for years before eventually being allowed to go bust. Italy has promised another 400 million euros ($446 million)to Alitalia even as the EU continues to investigate its last 900 million euro loan. And when Thomas Cook collapsed last September, Germany kept its Condor subsidiary afloat with a 380 million euro rescue loan that won swift approval from Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Bar Association prez joins AAP

Delhi Bar Association president Sanjeev Nasiar on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal. I believe that we will work along with the legal fraternity to lead AAP towards victory in the upcomi...

Gaganyaan astronauts training to take place in Russia: Dr Jitendra Singh

Gaganyaan space astronauts will start their training this month, most likely in the third week of January.This was disclosed here today by the Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Pe...

UPDATE 1-Kudlow says U.S. will eye success of Phase 1 China trade deal

U.S. tariffs will remain on Chinese imports while the Trump administration sees how enforcement plays out under the Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.In a round of media interviews ...

Pakistani man to be extradited to UK over police officer's killing

A man believed to be the gang leader of a robbery in the UK over 14 years ago in which a police officer was shot dead has been arrested in Pakistan and is to be extradited to face a murder trial in Britain. Piran Dhitta Khan, 71, is believe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020