UK government help for Flybe compliant with state aid rules - PM's spokesman
The British government's support for regional airline Flybe is fully compliant with rules on state aid, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, after British Airways owner IAG complained to the European Union about it.
"The government is fully compliant with state aid rules and there has been no state aid for Flybe," the spokesman told reporters. "Any support that is given would be made on strictly commercial terms," he added.
Proposed changes to air passenger duty would apply to all airlines, he said.
