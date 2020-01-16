Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rebel indigenous Mexican weaver talks to his threads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 06:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 06:13 IST
Rebel indigenous Mexican weaver talks to his threads

Indigenous weaver and fashion designer Alberto Lopez knew he wanted to be a traditional weaver early on, but there was a problem: the artisans who worked the looms in his village in the lush mountains of southern Mexico were all women.

Undeterred, Lopez, a Tzotzil Maya, convinced his mother to let him walk away from the cornfields - the expected place for men like him - and embrace his passion for making traditional embroidered blouses known as huipils and other garments. "I'm doing what I want to do, representing my people, and especially my women colleagues," the 31-year-old told Reuters.

Later this month, Lopez will display his art at a conference at Harvard University and then at a show celebrating indigenous style in New York on the eve of Fashion Week, where superstar designers like Tom Ford and Vera Wang promote their new lines. A world away in San Cristobal de las Casas, a pretty colonial town famed for its indigenous Maya culture, Lopez makes handmade huipils from cotton or wool thread and natural pigments to create patterns bursting with color.

"In every spot, you leave your mark, you leave your soul," he said. He explains that huipils, traditionally for women but a garment he also likes to wear, can take up to a year to craft and require meticulous attention to detail.

The work can also require dialogue of sorts. "Sometimes I have a conversation with my threads. I feel that the thread also feels what you're doing," he said.

With a knowing smile, he adds that he does this when no one else is around, especially when the thread is being difficult. "I tell it, 'Ay, why do you do that? Why do you fray?"

Lopez attributes his U.S. invites to a viral video from a German documentary last year and said he had to scramble to get a passport and a visa to make the trip. "I'm going to explain the cosmovision behind each garment," he said proudly.

Named after his shop, Lopez's K'uxul Pok' collection of huipils will be displayed at the "American Indian Fashion Through the Feathers" show in New York on Feb. 2, days after he speaks at a Mexico-themed conference at Harvard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Japan confirms first case of infection with new China coronavirus

Japan has confirmed the first case of infection from the new China coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.A man in his 30s from Kanagawa prefecture, next to Tokyo, tested positive, the ministry said. The man had been to the Chine...

UPDATE 5-U.S. and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement

The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, defusing an 18-month row between the worlds two largest economies but leaving a number of s...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- British Airways owner IAG files EU complaint about Flybe rescue httpson.ft.com387OutS - Storm...

Rebel indigenous Mexican weaver talks to his threads

By Jose Cortes SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico, Jan 15 Reuters - I ndigenous weaver and fashion designer Alberto Lopez knew he wanted to be a traditional weaver early on, but there was a problem the artisans who worked the looms in his v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020