Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian tribes and forest tappers unite against Bolsonaro

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 08:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 08:17 IST
Brazilian tribes and forest tappers unite against Bolsonaro

Brazilian indigenous tribes and rubber tappers joined forces on Wednesday to oppose steps by Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro that they say are destroying the Amazon forest they depend on.

Some 450 members of 47 tribes met for a second day to discuss how to resist Bolsonaro's moves to weaken public agencies that are meant to protect the environment and native land rights. Bolsonaro has said tribes have too much land and he wants to open up the reservations to commercial mining and agriculture to develop the Amazon and lift indigenous people from poverty. Kayapó chief Raoni Metuktire, who called the meeting in his village on the Xingu river, called on Brazil's Congress to block the president's policies.

"We are here to defend our land and to tell him to stop talking badly about us," said Raoni, who became a global reference for his environmental campaigning in the 1980s with musician Sting at his side. He said he would never accept mining on his ancestral lands. Among those attending the meeting was Angela Mendes, daughter of rubber tapper, trade union leader and environmentalist Chico Mendes who was killed by a rancher in 1988 for his efforts to protect the rainforest.

"United we can resist. They have the power of the state, but we have the force of the waters, the flowers and ancestral land," she said at a news conference. The existence of non-indigenous extractivist communities that live off rubber tapping and selling the fruits of the forest is being endangered by deforestation, she warned.

Mendes struck an alliance with Sonia Guajajara, head on the APIB umbrella, Brazil's largest organization of tribes. "This is a very grave moment in our history. It looks like a war scenario," Guajajara said, accusing Bolsonaro of serving the interests of Brazil's powerful agribusiness and farming sectors that have advanced into the Amazon region.

The rise in violence against Brazil's 850,000 indigenous people due to land conflicts with farmers and illegal mining and logging on reservations threaten the tribes' future, she said. Bolsonaro has vowed to integrate indigenous people into the Brazilian economy and society, an assimilation that Guajajara said was tantamount to the death of their cultures and languages.

Brazil's indigenous affairs agency, Funai, run by a police officer appointed by Bolsonaro, said the meeting in the Xingu was a "totally private event" that it could not support because it was not "in line" with government policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lance Reddick to star in Regina King's 'One Night In Miami'

John Wick actor Lance Reddick has joined the cast of Oscar-winning actor Regina Kings directorial debut One Night in Miami. The project is a big screen adaptation of Kemp Powers 2013 stage play which finds iconic historical figures -- young...

Eyewitness to horror: New York museum opens exhibit of art by Holocaust victims

Michael Morris, a curator at New Yorks Museum of Jewish Heritage, was trying to fulfill a run-of-the mill request when he uncovered a treasure trove of eyewitness depictions of the Holocaust, drawn in pencil, ink and crayon. It was a light ...

Tilda Swinton to receive BFI fellowship

Actor Tilda Swinton, best known for films such as Orlando, The Chronicles of Narnia series, Okja and Suspiria, will receive the British Film Institutes highest honour, the BFI Fellowship this year. According to BFIs official website, the ac...

EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif review overall ties between India and Iran: Sources.

EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif review overall ties between India and Iran Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020