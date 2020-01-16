Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor replaced

Pakistan Army's Major General Babar Iftikhar has replaced Major General Asif Ghafoor as the Director-General of the country's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 21:53 IST
Pak DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor replaced
Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Army's Major General Babar Iftikhar has replaced Major General Asif Ghafoor as the Director-General of the country's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Ghafoor has been posted as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Pakistan Army's 40th Infantry Division in Okara, ISPR said, as cited by Radio Pakistan.

Ghafoor took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, "Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure. My very special thanks to Media all across. Can't thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support." Ghafoor was commissioned into the Pakistani Army on 9 September 1988. He had been the DG ISPR since December 2016, according to the ISPR website.

The General has served on various staff, instructional and command assignments to include Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary MS Branch, GHQ, Directing Staff Command & Staff College Quetta and Director Military Operations in Military Operations Directorate, GHQ. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

MHA receives mercy petition of Nirbhaya convict

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday received a mercy petition of Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Mukesh Singh after it was rejected by the Delhi government. According to MHA sources, the consideration of the plea is under process.The ...

After Russia's criticism, US, India say Indo-Pacific not aimed at excluding any country

A day after Russia claimed that the Indo-Pacific initiative was targeted at containing Chinas influence in the region, the US and India said the concept was not aimed at excluding any country and was a principled vision. US Deputy National ...

Anticipation of Nike 'miracle shoe' ban lifts commercial rivals

Paris, Jan 16 AFP The suspicion that World Athletics could ban Nikes Vaporfly shoes over fears they give runners an unfair edge gave a boost to the performance of some of the sportswear giants rivals on Thursday. A World Athletics spokeswom...

Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Australian, Danish and Hungarian foreign ministers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Australian, Danish and Hungarian counterparts and held bilateral talks with them. Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne met Jaishankar on the sidelines of Indias flag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020