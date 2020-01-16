EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell meets Iranian Foreign Minister on Raisina Dialogue sidelines; discuss JCPoA

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2020 here and discussed the recent development pertaining to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement. During a "frank dialogue" between the two, Borrell underlined the continued interest of the European Union to preserve the JCPoA agreement, which he said, is now "more important than ever, in light of the dangerous escalations in the Middle East and the Gulf region," the European Union said in a statement.

Both partners agreed to remain in close touch and continue their engagement in the coming weeks. The two leaders are undertaking visits to India to participate in the fifth edition of Raisina Dialogue, which is being held in New Delhi.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the US near Baghdad earlier this month. (ANI)

