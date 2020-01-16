Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nike can gain from Vaporfly shoe controversy - analysts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:08 IST
Nike can gain from Vaporfly shoe controversy - analysts

Debate over Nike's Vaporfly shoes that some say give runners an unfair technological advantage may actually help the world's largest athletic apparel company sell more shoes, analysts said on Thursday. A working group at governing body World Athletics has been examining for months what to do about the hyper-advanced footwear, used by elite runners Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei in stunning performances last year.

Competing media reports this week have claimed, without giving sources, that it will either issue a wholesale ban on the shoes or take more limited measures to deal with the carbon plate and foam sole technology it uses to aid runners. Debate has raged among athletes and commentators on Twitter and other social media sites about whether the shoes should be allowed and if a ban could be implemented effectively beyond heavily-monitored elite racing.

The publicity may only benefit Nike's bottom line. "Controversy is good for sales," said Matt Powell, senior sports industry adviser at NPD Group.

"Nike has not made a lot of pairs here, so (there is) no real financial impact. Amateur runners can still run in these shoes." Kipchoge, who wore Vaporflys when he ran the first sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna last October, told the Telegraph on Wednesday that wearing the shoes was "fair" and that the sport should embrace such technological advances.

Nike says on its website that the shoe, which retails at around $250, has "a built-in secret weapon". It did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday. Shares in the Oregon-based firm were up 0.5%, while those in rivals Under Armour and Skechers USA gained about 1.5%. Japan's Asics Corp earlier closed up 2.5%.

Independent studies have concluded that the shoes, which have a curved, carbon-fiber plate embedded in a thick layer of lightweight foam, improve metabolic efficiency by 4%, though that does not necessarily mean a runner will be 4% faster. Nike, which aims to sell $50 billion worth of sportswear this year, capitalized in the 1980s on the controversy around Michael Jordan wearing red and black sneakers which violated the NBA's "predominantly white" rules.

Nike put black censor bars over the sneakers in TV ads and later re-launched its Air Jordan 1 shoes in a "banned" edition. The brand went on to become a billion dollar business. "On the surface, banning a shoe for providing exceptional performance wouldn't mar Nike's reputation," said Carol Spieckerman, president of retail consultancy Spieckerman Retail.

"The controversy could easily increase general sales for the Vaporfly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Mali attack kills 15 in Fulani village

Bamako, Jan 16 AFP Fifteen people have been killed in an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, security and local officials said on Thursday, in a fresh bout of apparent ethnic violence in the war-torn country. Armed men attacked Sind...

Turkey's Anadolu says one of its employees detained in Egypt released

One of four employees of Turkeys state-owned Anadolu news agency detained in a raid by security forces in Egypt has been released, the companys general manager said on Thursday. The development came a day after Turkey summoned a senior Egyp...

Pelosi warns Senate not to be Trump's 'henchmen' in trial

Washington, Jan 16 AP The Senate opens its historic proceedings against President Donald Trump on Thursday with a formal reading of the articles of impeachment by House prosecutors, followed by the arrival at the Capitol of Chief Justice Jo...

UK's Johnson picks Bank of England governor to climate role

London, Jan 16 AP Britains prime minister has appointed outgoing Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to a special advisory role ahead of the U.N. climate change conference to be held in Scotland in November. Boris Johnson said Carney will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020