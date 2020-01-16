Jaishankar explores 'Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark foreign minister during Raisina

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Denmark Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on the Raisina Dialogue 2020 sidelines and held discussions on the prospect of a 'Green Strategic Partnership' between the two countries. "Very productive talks with FM @JeppeKofod of Denmark. Explored the prospects of a Green Strategic Partnership. Agreed on the importance of multilateralism in world politics," Jaishankar tweeted.

Kofod is visiting India to attend the Raisina Dialogue-- India's annual global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. The flagship conference jointly organised by the MEA and the Observer Research Foundation has been India's contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability in a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades.

