Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amnesty urges Nepal to amend proposed IT bill which 'criminalizes freedom of expression'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 00:06 IST
Amnesty urges Nepal to amend proposed IT bill which 'criminalizes freedom of expression'

Amnesty International on Thursday urged Nepal to amend a proposed bill which it fears could be used to criminalize the right to freedom of expression in the country. In a statement, the global human rights watchdog said Nepal's parliament must amend the Information Technology Bill (IT Bill) to bring it in line with international standards.

"Provoking widespread criticism from Nepal's civil society, the proposed IT Bill would empower the government to arbitrarily censor content online, including on social media and punish offenders with up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of 1.5 million Nepali rupees (about USD 13,000)," it said. It said that Nepal was once envied by people across the region for its openness towards critical views and opinions. That reputation is now at risk as the government continues to crackdown on what people say, write and even sing.

"The IT Bill and all other legislation must be amended and brought in line with international law and standards to guarantee people's right to freedom of expression," Biraj Patnaik, South Asia Director at Amnesty International, said. The IT Bill is one of three proposed pieces of legislation that use vague and overbroad clauses to unduly restrict the right to freedom of expression. The bills have been proposed against the backdrop of intensifying attacks on free expression in the country, Amnesty said.

"In 2019, laws like the Electronic Transactions Act 2006 were used to arbitrarily detain journalists for publishing stories which criticised the government or others who posted critical comments online. "In April, journalist Arjun Giri was charged under the Act for reporting on financial fraud. In June, comedian Pranesh Gautam was arrested for posting a satirical film review on YouTube. In October, musical artists Durgesh Thapa and Samir Ghishing popularly known as VTEN, were arrested for the content of their songs," it said.

Amnesty said that several provisions of the IT Bill do not meet the international human rights law and standards. "For instance, section 94 of the bill vaguely criminalizes people who post content on social media if it is deemed to be against national unity, self-respect, national interest, relationship between federal units," it said.

Other provisions, which are open to very wide interpretation, could also be abused to stifle critical opinions, satire, public dialogue and public commentary. For example, the bill prohibits "teasing", "deceiving", "demotivating" and "demeaning", it said. Section 88 of the bill also restricts the publishing of such content through use of any electronic medium, which could include news sites, blogs and even emails, Amnesty added.

"Under international human rights law, states are permitted to limit the right to freedom of expression, but these limitations must be set forth in law in a precise manner, and be necessary and proportionate to a legitimate aim, as stipulated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Nepal is a party. "If passed in its current form, the provisions in the IT Bill further risk creating a chilling effect and will ultimately give rise to censorship and self-censorship online where people will no longer be able to share their feelings or debate ideas freely and without fear of repression," Patnaik added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Washington, Jan 16 AFP Microsoft said Thursday it would become carbon negative by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by the US tech giant to combat climate change. The company said the move would by 2050 remove from the environment all the ...

Ukrainian foreign minister tells Iran demands over plane crash investigation unchanged

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he had discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian victims of an airliner downed near Tehran last week.We discussed...

Mali attack kills 15 in Fulani village

Bamako, Jan 16 AFP Fifteen people have been killed in an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, security and local officials said on Thursday, in a fresh bout of apparent ethnic violence in the war-torn country. Armed men attacked Sind...

Turkey's Anadolu says one of its employees detained in Egypt released

One of four employees of Turkeys state-owned Anadolu news agency detained in a raid by security forces in Egypt has been released, the companys general manager said on Thursday. The development came a day after Turkey summoned a senior Egyp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020