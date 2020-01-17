Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq denies resuming joint ops with US-led coalition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 00:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 00:47 IST
Iraq denies resuming joint ops with US-led coalition
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An Iraqi government spokesman denied reports on Thursday that joint operations had resumed between local forces and the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State group sleeper cells. The coalition, active in Iraq since 2014, said on January 5 that it was pausing anti-IS operations and training missions due to security concerns after a series of rocket attacks on bases where US and other international troops are located.

The New York Times, citing two American military officials, reported Thursday that the US -- which makes up the bulk of the coalition -- had resumed the operations. But the Iraqi prime minister's spokesman on military affairs told AFP the coalition did not have permission from Baghdad to carry out any joint missions.

"The joint operations have not resumed and we have not given our authorization," said Abdulkarim Khalaf. He said the Iraqi government had ordered the coalition to halt its joint operations following two US air strikes including one that killed a top Iranian commander.

The first, in late December, killed 25 Iraqi paramilitary fighters in the country's west, in retaliation for the killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack. The second was a US precision drone strike outside Baghdad airport on January 3, which killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and leading Iraqi military official Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

"The agreement was that the coalition was here to fight IS and help the Iraqis fight IS, so we considered these strikes to be unilateral actions," said Khalaf. In response, he said, "joint operations, which include the use of Iraqi airspace, were banned".

The Pentagon told AFP it had no information to provide concerning a resumption. The US-led coalition's spokesman in Baghdad also declined to comment.

But a top US defense official told reporters last week that the operational pause was a coalition decision -- and resuming them would be, too. "It is absolutely our call," the official said, saying the security situation was still too tense.

"As soon as it's permissive, we'll turn it back on." The official also said the coalition had continued flying surveillance drones over Iraq despite Baghdad's complaints. "I need to see the environment. So I'll continue to fly that as long as I need it to protect," the official said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Iraqi leaders have told him privately they support the US troop presence, despite public appeals for them to leave. "They won't say so publicly. But privately they all welcome the fact that America is still there executing its counter-terror campaign," Pompeo said at a forum at Stanford University.

Iraqi lawmakers this month also urged the government expel all foreign forces deployed in the country, which include around 5,200 US troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.N. says around 350,0000 Syrians have fled Russian-led assault in Idlib

Around 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have fled a renewed Russian-backed offensive in the opposition-held Idlib province since early December, and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the United Nations said on Thur...

Hawks land G Teague in trade with Wolves

The Atlanta Hawks acquired some help for point guard Trae Young on Thursday, making a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, both teams announced. The Hawks also will land guard Treveon Graham in the deal, while guard Allen ...

Colombia to increase monitoring to curb deforestation, minister says

Colombias environment minister said on Thursday the Andean country will increase monitoring of its jungles and forests to fight deforestation and protect the species that call these areas home.Colombia, home to glacial mountain peaks, the n...

Three Turkish soldiers killed in car bomb attack in Syria - sources

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in a car bomb attack while carrying out roadside checks on vehicles in northeast Syria on Thursday, security sources said. The sources said the attack was at the town of Suluk, 10 km 6.2 miles southeast of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020