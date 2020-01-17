Japan court orders Shikoku Electric nuclear reactor to halt operations-NHK

A Japanese court ordered Shikoku Electric on Friday to suspend operations at its Ikata nuclear plant's No.3 unit in Ehime prefecture in western Japan after residents raised safety concerns, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Shikoku Electric shares slid on the news and were last down more than 7%.

