Left Menu
Development News Edition

"We can't wait": Maldives desperate for funds as islands risk going under

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Malé
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:42 IST
"We can't wait": Maldives desperate for funds as islands risk going under
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The tropical Maldives may lose entire islands unless it can quickly access cheap financing to fight the impact of climate change, its foreign minister said.

The archipelago's former president Mohamed Nasheed famously held a cabinet meeting underwater to draw attention to submerging land and global warming a decade ago. Yet the Maldives, best known for its white sands and palm-fringed atolls that draw luxury holiday-makers, has struggled to find money to build critical infrastructure like sea-walls.

"For small states, it is not easy," Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid told Reuters in New Delhi. "By the time the financing is obtained, we may be underwater." At the U.N. climate talks in Madrid in December, the Maldives and other vulnerable countries pushed for concrete progress on fresh funding to help them deal with disasters and longer-term damage linked to climate change - but failed.

Shahid was hopeful the next round of talks, slated to take place in Glasgow in November, would yield better results. One of the world's lowest-lying countries, more than 80% of the Maldives' land is less than one meter above mean sea levels, making its population of around 530,000 people extremely vulnerable to storm surges, sea swells, and severe weather.

In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami ravaged the Muslim-majority state, causing financial losses of around $470 million - 62% of GDP - and hitting infrastructure, including its only international airport that was shut for several days. 'WE NEED IT'

Two of the country's main industries - tourism and fishing - are heavily dependent on coastal resources, and most settlements and critical infrastructure are concentrated along the coast. In 2014, more than 100 of the archipelago's inhabited islands were already reporting erosion, and around 30 islands are identified as severely eroded.

The Maldives spends around $10 million annually for coastal protection works but will need up to $8.8 billion in total to shield all of its inhabited islands, according to a 2016 estimate by its environment ministry. "In order to protect the islands, we need to start building sea walls," Shahid said. "It's expensive, but we need it. We can't wait until all of them are being taken away."

The United Nations has created a pot to help developing nations, called the Green Climate Fund, which has already approved nearly $24 million in funding to the Maldives, according to its website. Some individual nations have also offered help, including Japan which contributed to a sea wall around the Maldives' capital Male. Shahid did not specify where his government was pushing for more funding.

However, Environment Minister Hussain Rasheed Hassan said recently his country would have to turn to banks given inadequate funding elsewhere despite the fact small nations like his were paying the price for the developed world's pollution. "We have to beg some of these (big) emitters to provide money for us. Is that fair?" he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Junior engineer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mathura

A 35-year-old junior engineer of state power department was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, an official said on Friday. Pradeep Kumar was shot at in the stomach around 9.30 pm on Thursday in Jamuna P...

Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail seeks from court fresh death warrants against 4 convicts

Tihar jail authorities Friday sought from a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora directed the jail authorities to info...

Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference

Greece encouraged Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar to be constructive at an upcoming conference in Berlin to try to end the war over Tripoli, its foreign minister said on Friday after meeting the commander in Athens.We encouraged th...

Health Minister monitoring situation after novel Coronavirus cases reported

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has been closely monitoring the situation after the reports of 41 confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus nCoV including one death from Wuhan, China on 5th January 2020. According...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020