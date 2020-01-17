Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greta joins thousands at climate protest before Davos

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:59 IST
Greta joins thousands at climate protest before Davos
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined several thousand protesters in the streets of the Swiss city of Lausanne on Friday, days before the start of the Davos summit of the world's political and business elites. "So far during this decade we are seeing no sign whatsoever that real climate action is coming," the 17-year-old eco-warrior said to a rock-star welcome from the mostly teenage crowd.

"That has to change," she said, adding in a message to world leaders: "This is just the beginning. You haven't seen anything yet. We assure you of that!". Thunberg is due to address the summit in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos next week with a call on governments and financial institutions to stop investing in fossil fuels.

Friday's carnival-like protest brought the cobbled streets of the city center to a standstill, with demonstrators calling for urgent climate action and booing as they passed a branch of Credit Suisse, which campaigners criticize for its fossil fuel investments. "One, two, three degrees! It's a crime against humanity!" they chanted, while a group at the head of the march held up a banner saying: "Let's Change The System, Not the Climate".

Some of the young protesters took inspiration from the latest extreme weather events around the world. One held up a soft toy koala with a sign around his neck reading simply "HELP" -- a reference to the bushfires that have ravaged Australia, while another brandished a cardboard sign reading "Wake Up and Smell the Bushfires".

"Fear for the glaciers", read another sign -- echoing concern among residents of the Alps about the rapidly shrinking mountain ice formations due to climate change. "There Is No Planet B", "I Have a Green Dream" and "We Want A Cooler Planet", read some of the other signs.

Klimastreik Schweiz, who organized the march, said on Twitter that 15,000 people were taking part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-France tells US: back a global digital tax or risk others going solo

The United States risks a proliferation of national taxes on tech giants if President Donald Trump rejects new international rules for taxing digital companies at next weeks World Economic Forum, the French government said on Friday. Financ...

Man found dead in car in Dwarka's Sector-2

A 40-year-old man was found dead on Friday morning in his car in Dwarkas Sector-2 area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Khem Chand, a resident of JJ Colony, Dwarka Sector-1, they said.According to a senior police official, ...

Smriti Irani blames AAP govt for 'delay' in hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday blamed the AAP government in Delhi over the delay in the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts.Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader also accused the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation of depriving th...

Guj Tejas Express flag-off: Rly unions protest, 30 detained

At least 30 railway union functionaries were detained on Friday in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for holding a protest ahead of the inauguration of a premium Tejas train to be operated by PSU Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020