Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's foreign minister slams 'aggressive' US policies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:10 IST
Russia's foreign minister slams 'aggressive' US policies
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russia's foreign policy chief on Friday blamed what he described as "aggressive" US policies for growing global tensions, noting Washington's reluctance to extend a key nuclear arms pact. Sergey Lavrov, who serves as acting foreign minister in the wake of Wednesday's resignation of the Russian Cabinet, said this week's meeting of top US and Russian diplomats on strategic stability didn't achieve any immediate results, adding that "dialogue is continuing."

Russia-US relations have been at post-Cold War lows since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea. Speaking at an annual news conference, Lavrov said that the US has stonewalled Russia's push for extending the New Start nuclear arms treaty that expires in 2021.

The agreement is the last US-Russian arms control deal still in place, and Moscow has argued that its demise will remove the final barrier stemming from an arms race. "We will act strongly to avoid depriving the world of agreements that control and limit nuclear weapons," said Lavrov, who has was appointed foreign minister in 2004.

"We stand for the extension of the New Start treaty without any preconditions," he said. "I hope that the Americans hear us, but we haven't received any coherent signals from them."

US President Donald Trump's administration has pushed for China to join nuclear arms cuts, but Lavrov described the idea as unrealistic. He pointed at Beijing's refusal to discuss reductions in its nuclear arsenal, which is much smaller than those of the US or Russia.

Lavrov emphasized that the US push for Russia to encourage China to change its mind doesn't make sense. "We respect the Chinese position and we won't persuade China to change it," he said.

Turning to other issues, Lavrov criticized Britain, France, and Germany for caving in to pressure from the US over a nuclear deal with Iran. Earlier this week, the three countries reluctantly triggered the accord's dispute mechanism to force Iran into discussions over its violations, starting the clock on a process that could result in the "snapback" of UN and EU sanctions on Iran.

The three nations are being pressed on one side by Trump to abandon the agreement as he did unilaterally in 2018, and on the other side by Iran to provide enough economic incentives for it to continue honoring the deal. Lavrov noted that the European Union boasted about creating a mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions, but never put it into action.

He described the move by Britain, France, and Germany as a "dangerous turn," arguing that the three nations used the moment of heightened tensions between the US and Iran to "blame Iran for all what happened." Following the US drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen Qassem Soleimani, Iran announced what it said was its fifth and final step in dropping its commitments under the 2015 deal.

Iran said it would no longer abide by any limitations to its enrichment activities. Turning to Libya, Lavrov said he expects the warring parties in the North African nation to observe a lasting cease-fire after their talks in the Russian capital earlier this week.

He explained that the talks in Moscow between Libya's rival leaders focused on a document spelling out conditions of a cease-fire that could serve as a basis for Sunday's Libya talks hosted by Germany. Lavrov said he plans to attend the talks in Berlin, which will be attended by both Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's UN-recognised government in Tripoli, and his rival, Gen Khalifa Hifter, Sarraj and Hifter attended Monday's talks in Moscow but didn't meet directly.

"Their relations are tense, and they don't want to be in one room together, let alone talk to each other," Lavrov said. He added even though Hifter refused to sign the cease-fire document that was signed by Sarraj, the most important outcome of the talks was that the truce was still holding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-France tells US: back a global digital tax or risk others going solo

The United States risks a proliferation of national taxes on tech giants if President Donald Trump rejects new international rules for taxing digital companies at next weeks World Economic Forum, the French government said on Friday. Financ...

Man found dead in car in Dwarka's Sector-2

A 40-year-old man was found dead on Friday morning in his car in Dwarkas Sector-2 area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Khem Chand, a resident of JJ Colony, Dwarka Sector-1, they said.According to a senior police official, ...

Smriti Irani blames AAP govt for 'delay' in hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday blamed the AAP government in Delhi over the delay in the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts.Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader also accused the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation of depriving th...

Guj Tejas Express flag-off: Rly unions protest, 30 detained

At least 30 railway union functionaries were detained on Friday in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for holding a protest ahead of the inauguration of a premium Tejas train to be operated by PSU Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020