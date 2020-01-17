Left Menu
Suspected terror attack foiled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  Peshawar
  17-01-2020
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said a suspected terrorist attack was foiled in the province's tribal Bajaur district, bordering Afghanistan, on Friday. District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah said local people from the Sango area in Salarzai Tehsil told the police about RPG-7 rockets installed in the area.

The police along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and neutralized the rocket-propelled grenades, Shah said. While the police were investigating the matter, the DPO said the rocket launchers were installed for terrorist activity.

