Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burundi's mass graves reopen old wounds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Gitega
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 19:24 IST
Burundi's mass graves reopen old wounds
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Twenty-six years ago, Prosper saw Burundian soldiers take away his brother and nephew. Neighbors told him soldiers had also discovered his mother in a house where she had been hiding. None were ever seen again. This week, the government opened a mass grave in his neighborhood. Families mourning long-lost loved ones were allowed to sift through the crumbling remains.

Prosper - who asked that only his first name be used to protect him from reprisals - searched among the jumble of bones and scraps of cloth, haunted by his inability to remember his mother's clothes. Suddenly a woman next to him cried out. "She recognized the watch and clothes of her husband," he said. "I haven't been able to remember the clothes or shoes my mother was wearing. Twenty-six years is a long time."

Burundi's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, known by its French acronym CVR, told parliament this week that it had identified more than 4,000 mass graves across the country. The tiny East African nation has suffered colonial occupation, civil war and decades of intermittent massacres. The government-run commission was set up in 2014 to investigate violence from 1885, when foreigners arrived in Burundi, until 2008 when a stalled peace deal to end the civil war was fully implemented.

It does not cover most of the rule of the current president, Pierre Nkurunziza. The U.N. says hundreds of Burundians have been killed in clashes with security forces since 2015 when Nkurunziza ran for a third, disputed term in office. The U.N. also warned last year that rights abuses are likely to spike again ahead of the May elections. Burundi's population is divided between the Tutsi and Hutu ethnic groups, as is neighboring Rwanda, where Hutu extremists slaughtered 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus in a 1994 genocide. Much of Burundi's civil war - which killed 300,000 people before it ended in 2005 - also had ethnic overtones.

So far, the commission has identified more than 142,000 victims of violence, commission chairman Pierre Claver Ndayicariye told lawmakers on Tuesday. Some may never be found. One of the graves that were opened lies in the neighborhood of Kamenge in the capital Bujumbura. Inside lay the remains of 270 people.

The commission is preserving the remains for burial, along with weapons like hoes, machetes, hammers, and knives recovered nearby, said Clement Ninziza, deputy chairman of the commission. The commission has not apportioned blame for the killings, but noted in its preliminary report that the site lay close to a near a former military post.

Residents said many people were buried there after a 1994 massacre by soldiers and a Tutsi militia. Prosper managed to run away. Neighbors told him of his family's fate. "My mother was with many other women who were found hiding," he said. "When the army officers came, they killed all of them, saying they were sorcerers. They were then brought to that mass grave."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

PM congratulates ISRO on GSAT-30 launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation for the launch of its first satellite in the year 2020, saying it will help in enhancing DTH services, ATM and stock exchange connectivity.Congratul...

Polish Senate rejects government's judicial reform bill

Polands opposition-dominated Senate on Friday rejected a new law that would allow judges who criticize the governments judicial reforms to be disciplined. With Poland and the European Union at loggerheads over the reforms, the opposition is...

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act, state to move SC against it

Calling the Citizenship Amendment Act inherently discriminatory, the Punjab Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution seeking its immediate repeal and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that his government would approach the Supreme Cou...

German tourist dies in Himachal's Chamba

A 68-year-old German tourist died in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district on Friday, police said. Rozowski Adelheid had been living in Malkota village in Bharmour tehsil for the last about four months, they said, adding no foul play was found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020