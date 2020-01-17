Lufthansa extends Tehran flight suspension until end of March

Germany's Lufthansa on Friday said that flights to Teheran were suspended until March 28, extending a ban of flights over Iran after a Ukranian airliner was shot down last week. Lufthansa, the only major European carrier flying to Iran since 2018, had initially suspended flights until the end of January. The company's Austrian Airlines business is also adhering to the suspension, it said.

All 176 passengers and crew aboard the Ukraine International Airlines plane were killed after being shot down by a missile soon after take-off from Tehran.

